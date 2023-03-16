North Miami Beach police shoot, kill hostage-taker wielding machete, officials say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police shot and killed a suspect Thursday afternoon following a hostage negotiation, officials said.

The shooting happened sometime before 2 p.m. at an office building at 16855 NE 2nd Ave., less than a mile east of the Golden Glades interchange.

The source said the suspect came out and confronted police, and an officer or officers opened fire.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that the suspect, a man, had been holding a machete to a woman’s neck. She is reportedly OK, according to a police source.

North Miami Beach police they first encountered the man outside the building with a machete and tased him. He then ran inside and took the woman hostage with the machete.

Police said they shot the suspect, who hasn’t been publicly identified, in order to save the woman’s life.

No officers were shot, the source said.