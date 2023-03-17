BSO: 2 suspects face charges in connection with statewide burglaries

27-year-old Deidre Derrick and 33-year-old Sarethya Downing are facing multiple charges of burglary.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team, also known as the BAT Unit, arrested two suspects Saturday who they say are believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple burglaries throughout Florida.

According to authorities, BAT detectives and the Plantation Police Department were conducting surveillance on 27-year-old Deidre Derrick and 33-year-old Sarethya Downing when they witnessed Downing steal a purse containing cash, credit cards and gift cards from a vehicle parked at Central Park, located at 9151 NW Second Street in Plantation.

Investigators said the pair traveled to a Walmart in the Town of Davie when detectives arrested them.

After conducting a vehicle search, detectives said they found dozens of credit cards, gift cards and driver licenses belonging to victims in Broward County.

Authorities said Derrick and Downing were placing online orders using stolen credit cards and attempting to pick up the items at the same Walmart.

Detectives believe Derrick and Downing are part of a sophisticated vehicle burglary crew operating in Florida from Broward County to Orange County.

Authorities have not released the charges that both suspects are facing.

The investigation into these crimes is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.