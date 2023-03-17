‘Cease Fire!’: Plies among performers at free The People Matter Fest in Miami-Dade

This is a Google Maps view of the Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium at Miami-Dade College's North Campus in the Westview neighborhood.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – This year’s 24-Hour Cease Fire campaign is on in Miami-Dade County. A community celebration with a focus on preventing shootings kicked off on Friday afternoon in northwestern Miami-Dade.

Plies, Mellow Rackz, Ice Billion Berg, and Mike Smiff are among the performers of the free hip-hop music festival from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday at the Miami-Dade College’s Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium, at 11380 NW 27 Ave., in the Westview neighborhood.

Papa Keith, of 103.5 The Beat and Papa Keith 4 People Matter Foundation, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava are co-hosting the events to promote the ceasefire from 7 p.m., Friday to 7 p.m., Saturday.

“Hip hop can be used to do good in our community,” Keith told reporters Friday during a news conference.

The football tournament started at 3 p.m., and the basketball tournament starts at 7 p.m., on Friday, at the Gwen Cherry Park’s football and basketball fields, at 7090 NW 22 Ave., in Gladeview, near Liberty City and Brownsville.

“We go directly into the communities with gun violence issues and ask them to respect the ceasefire to ensure a peaceful festival,” Keith said.

The PK4PMF, a nonprofit organization, also counts on sponsorships from the United Teachers of Dade, The Children’s Trust, and The Jackson Health System for the concert that he promotes under The People Matter Fest.

“We want all of our residents and visitors to feel safe and enjoy a wonderful day of music and fun without fear,” Levine Cava said.

The festival organizers prohibit glass bottles or containers, food, beverages, coolers, plastic bags, blankets, laser pointers, glow sticks, musical instruments, fireworks, umbrellas, tents, Sharpies, spraypaint, water guns, bicycles, skateboards, iPads, tablets, and recording devices such as zoom lens cameras, selfie sticks, Go-pros, and drones.

“This weekend, we just want to come together, squash all beefs, and maybe even talk things out instead of resorting to violence,” Keith said.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said he is also standing behind the events where weapons and illegal drugs are also prohibited.

“I am tired of seeing petty beefs being solved in the streets with firearms; I am tired of my officers being shot at,” Ramirez said about his motive for supporting Keith’s mission.

Keith also has the support of Commissioner Marlene Bastien and School Board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall. Bastien said Keith’s movement is shaping the future of “underserved” communities.

“We believe that young people are the very essence of our future,” Bendross-Mindingall said in a statement. “The future of our nation lies in the hands of the next generation. I believe that if we want the best for our children and our nation, we need to empower and strengthen our youth.”

Organizers said clear small totes, clear fanny packs, small hydration packs without pockets, clutch purses, small wallets, beach towels, and registered emotional support animals are allowed inside the festival. Mothers and their children will be allowed to bring diaper bags.

