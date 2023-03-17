Miami-Dade man arrested after being accused of fracturing 8-month-old son’s leg

According to Miami-Dade police, Christian Jimenez, 37, is facing one charge of child abuse.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested Thursday after being accused of fracturing his 8-month-old son’s leg last month, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, Christian Jimenez, 37, is facing one charge of aggravated child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

Police said Jimenez was playing video games in his bedroom around 4 p.m. on Feb.12 when he heard his son crying in his bouncer.

Authorities said Jimenez asked his wife if he could change the victim’s diaper because he was fussy.

Jimenez told police that the baby was crying while he changed his diaper because of the cold wipes.

After changing the baby, Jimenez told authorities that he placed the victim back into the bouncer, where he began playing for 15 minutes until he became fussy again.

According to the arrest report, Jimenez’s wife noticed that every time he would move the baby, the baby would cry.

Jimenez told police that he and his wife took the baby to Nicklaus Children’s Urgent Care Center, where the baby received treatment.

Detectives said that Jimenez told them that the hospital staff conducted several exams on the baby and determined that nothing was wrong.

After the family went home from the hospital, the baby was still fussy, Jimenez told police.

Authorities said Jimenez and his wife then took the baby to Jackson West Medical Center on the morning of Feb. 13.

Police said hospital staff conducted several exams and determined that the baby had a fractured left leg.

The baby was then transported to Holtz Children’s Hospital where doctors performed surgery.

According to the arrest report, the baby was seen by a child protection team, which determined that his injury was the result of severe physical abuse.

Authorities said Jimenez arrived at the MDPD Special Victims Bureau Thursday and told detectives that as he was changing the baby’s diaper, the victim kept closing his legs. Further statements he made were redacted from the publicly released arrest report.

Jimenez was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing.