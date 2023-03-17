Surveillance video released following fatal hit-and-run crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police released surveillance video Friday that captured a vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash this week.

Luis Armando Ortiz, 36, was killed in the crash that occurred just after 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Thomas Street and North 58th Avenue.

According to Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi, the victim was found lying in the roadway with injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

She said Ortiz was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

Detectives believe Ortiz was struck by a mid-2000s, light-colored Honda CR-V with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can also email or send a text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.