Woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. – A Massachusetts woman is $1 million richer this week after playing Florida Lottery’s Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game while visiting South Florida.
Zanna Sucaka, 44, of Brookline, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
According to Lottery officials, Sucaka purchased her winning ticket from Milam’s Market, located at 17100 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
“The $10 game, MYSTERY MULTIPLIER, launched in May 2022 and features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “In addition, this ticket features ten top prizes of $1 million and 20 second tier prizes of $100,000!”
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.
How much can you multiply your prize? Zanna Sucaka, of Massachusetts multiplied $10 into a $1 million-dollar prize after she grabbed a MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off ticket at Milam’s Market! 🤑 https://t.co/rbcKwiQabg pic.twitter.com/QgNXWhPQZD— Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) March 17, 2023