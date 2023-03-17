Woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game in Sunny Isles Beach

Zanna Sucaka, 61, of MA, became $1 million richer this week after playing Florida Lottery’s Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game while visiting South Florida.

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. – A Massachusetts woman is $1 million richer this week after playing Florida Lottery’s Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game while visiting South Florida.

Zanna Sucaka, 44, of Brookline, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

According to Lottery officials, Sucaka purchased her winning ticket from Milam’s Market, located at 17100 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $10 game, MYSTERY MULTIPLIER, launched in May 2022 and features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “In addition, this ticket features ten top prizes of $1 million and 20 second tier prizes of $100,000!”

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.