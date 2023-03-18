Coral Gables police saves 3 people after yacht catches fire in Biscayne Bay

Police help save 3 people after boat catches fire in Biscayne Bay.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Coral Gables Police Department marine patrol units helped save three people after a yacht caught fire in Biscayne Bay Saturday.

Authorities responded to a fire that was reported around noon outside of the Gables waterway in Biscayne Bay.

Police said they arrived on the scene after smoke was spotted coming from a 54-foot yacht.

According to the CGPD, as they approached the yacht, it burst into flames and all three occupants were rescued safely onto the patrol boat.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured by the fire.