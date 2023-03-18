Man, 43, killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Miami-Dade police confirmed Friday that a driver hit 43-year-old Osei Othieno Shepherd and took off without stopping to render aid.
Authorities said Shepherd was killed by a black Hyundai Elantra or something similar to that model.
The crash happened near a 24-hour laundromat, where a worker described the victim to Local 10 News as an elderly man.
Miami-Dade police said upon arrival, Othieno was unresponsive and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
#MDPD needs your help in locating the driver and subject vehicle involved in a HIT & RUN TRAFFIC FATALITY that occurred on 3/15/23 in the area of NW 79 Street and NW 22 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/kfpdRlwLG7— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 17, 2023