Man, 43, killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

Police are investigating after 43-year-old Osei Othieno Shepherd was killed in a hit-and-run accident in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Friday that a driver hit 43-year-old Osei Othieno Shepherd and took off without stopping to render aid.

Authorities said Shepherd was killed by a black Hyundai Elantra or something similar to that model.

The crash happened near a 24-hour laundromat, where a worker described the victim to Local 10 News as an elderly man.

Miami-Dade police said upon arrival, Othieno was unresponsive and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.