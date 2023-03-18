Rapper Flo Rida joins AHF for 18th annual ‘AIDS Walk and Music Festival’ in Fort Lauderdale

Thousands of people packed the streets of Fort Lauderdale for the 18th annual “Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival” Saturday morning.

FORT LAUDERDALE Fla. – Thousands of people packed the streets of Fort Lauderdale for the 18th annual “Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival” Saturday morning.

“The Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival not only will raise more than $2 million for local HIV/AIDS services but also will include a call to action for attendees to speak out against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ discriminatory and hateful “Don’t Say Gay” bill,” the AIDS Healthcare Foundation said in a news release.

Internationally acclaimed rapper, singer and composer Flo Rida also performed for the crowd after the 5k walk.

Flo Rida, a Carol City native, launched his career in 2008 with his breakout single “Low” and has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

AHF is the world’s largest nonprofit HIV/AIDS service organization.

Event organizers said they expect more than 2,000 attendees and will raise more than $2 million for 12 local, non-profit organizations providing HIV/AIDS services throughout the South Florida community.

The event also featured children’s games, food trucks, various family-focused activities, and resource booths sharing information on health and wellness services.

About HIV/AIDS in Florida

According to recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):