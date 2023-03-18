Woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

Maree Beavers, 62, of Elgin, won the $1 million prize after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

SARASOTA, Fla. – A 62-year-old Illinois woman claimed her $1 million winnings this week after playing the 300X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Friday.

Maree Beavers, of Elgin, chose to receive her winnings in annual installments over the next 25 years.

She claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

According to Lottery officials, Beavers purchased her winning ticket from a Publix, located at 5100 Clark Road in Sarasota.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $30 game, 300X THE CASH, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”