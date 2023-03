An arrest has been made in connection to an online threat against Nova Middle School.

According to Davie police, an anonymous user threatened to harm school staff and students.

Ultimately, officers were able to locate and arrest the student who made the alleged threat.

The student has not been identified by name or age.

Authorities did not say whether the student attends Nova Middle School.