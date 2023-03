Detectives were investigating a death after a report of a shooting on Monday in Pembroke Park.

Detectives who were investigating the adult’s death as a homicide also seized a U-Haul pickup truck at a gas station at the corner of West Hallandale Boulevard and 55 Avenue.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s office took the victim’s body.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.