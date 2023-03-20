Deputies search for gunman seen in video shooting man in Pompano Beach multiple times

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a man they say tried to kill someone in Pompano Beach.

The crime happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at approximately 6:33 p.m. in a parking lot near the 1400 block of Southwest 30th Avenue.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue rushed the victim to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. There has been no update on his condition.

Investigators were able to find surveillance video showing the shooting, including the moments before and afterward.

In the video, the subject walks past the victim, who was talking to someone, but then comes back and opens fire several times from close range, including after the victim was on the ground.

The gunman is then seen running away in the direction he originally came from.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the shooter is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.