FDA recalls Gerber infant formula over risk of contamination

Gerber's recalls an infant formula in an "abundance of caution" over a risk of bacterial contamination.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The risk of a bacterial infection prompted a recent recall of the Gerber Good Start SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula sold nationwide in the U.S.

The Perrigo Company recalled some of the products manufactured at the Company’s Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin manufacturing facility from Jan. 2-18 over a fear of a “potential Cronobacter sakazakii contamination.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked consumers who purchased the product after March 5 to look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates below, which can be found at the bottom of the package.

For more information about the recall, call the Gerber Parent Resource Center at 1-800-777-7690 or visit this FDA page.

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz:

301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good® Start® SootheProTM 19.4 oz:

301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024