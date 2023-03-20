Hepatitis infections prompt recall of organic frozen fruit

The Scenic Fruit Company issued a recall on frozen fruit over a "hepatitis A" contamination.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hepatitis A infections recently prompted the Scenic Fruit Company to recall frozen fruit sold at Trader Joe’s, Costco, and Aldi.

There were at least five infections of the contagious liver disease before the recall that applies to the Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango sold at Trader Joe’s, and organic frozen strawberries sold under five different brand names at Costco and Aldi.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated the recall on March 17. March 17, 2023, to apply to the brands Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Kirkland Signature, Made With, PCC CommunityMarkets, and Trader Joe’s.

For more information about the recall, send an e-mail to customer.service@scenicfruit.com.