Risk of listeria prompts Clio snack bar recall

MIAMI – Clio Snacks issued a recall Monday on the Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar over a risk of listeria contamination.

Clio Snacks reported the single-serving boxes were distributed from March 5-8 at select Walmart stores, expire on April 30 and have the UPC Code 854021008152 and Lot Number 048C2023.

Clio also reported that a routine testing program at a third-party facility that manufactures the bars detected the risk of contamination, so the facility ceased production and Clio has ceased distribution.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the case after the voluntary recall. For more information about the recall, call the company at 1-908-505-2546 or visit this FDA page.