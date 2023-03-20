DeSantis calls on legislature to ‘expressly forbid’ digital currency

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that he was standing against the use of digital currency in Florida.

During a visit to the Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, DeSantis said the supporters of the digital currency want to push “political ideology” and he called on the state’s legislature to “expressly forbid” its use.

“This is protecting your autonomy,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis and Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, announced the policy favors the use of cash over digital currency.

DeSantis said President Joe Biden’s administration did an “executive study” on the issue. He also said he is concerned about non-elected officials who support the use of digital currency.

“I think if enough states come up and say no, I think it’s going to be really difficult,” DeSantis said about federal measures.

This is a developing story.