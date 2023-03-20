WATCH LIVE: 3 men found guilty of all charges in murder of rapper XXXTentacion

66º

3 men found guilty of all charges in murder of rapper XXXTentacion

Ian Margol, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Andrew Perez, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After eight days of deliberations, jurors reached a verdict Monday in the trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but only Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is a witness in the case. The others are going to trial.

All three men were found guilty on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. Deputies handcuffed the men as Judge Michael Usan read the verdict.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

The three men could face life in prison if convicted.

