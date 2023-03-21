BSO deputy arrested after using Taser on man filming him, sheriff says

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing four criminal charges after an internal investigation determined he acted unlawfully after using a Taser on a man filming the aftermath of a Dania Beach traffic stop, according to the agency.

Deputy Carlos Ferrufino, 34, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the Broward Main Jail on two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of petit theft.

BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said the charges stem from an incident on Jan. 25, 2021.

Ferrufino had responded to a traffic stop in Dania Beach as a backup deputy, then used his Taser on the driver, Coleman-Wright said.

She said he then used his stun gun on someone else.

“Relatives of the driver heard some commotion and came outside their residence,” Coleman-Wright said. “Detectives said when one of the family members started filming the interaction, Dep. Ferrufino swatted the cellphone from the man’s hand and tased him.”

Ferrufino then took the phone, but never submitted it as evidence, Coleman-Wright said.

“As law enforcement officers, our oath to uphold the law does not exempt us from following the law. There are consequences for breaking the law, even if it means bringing charges against one of our own,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a news release. “Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and I expect the highest level of professionalism from all BSO personnel.”

Ferrufino was suspended without pay, officials said.