Caught on camera: Burglar nabs cash, but needs new shoe after targeting Fort Lauderdale café

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A business burglar chose to wear slides while committing his crime but, while ultimately leaving with some cash, he didn’t make it out with both shoes intact.

That’s according to Fort Lauderdale police, which released video of the Feb. 19 burglary on Tuesday as they seek to identify him.

It happened at El Tamarindo Cafe, located 233 W. State Road 84, just north of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The video shows the burglar making his way into the store, then struggling with his now-broken right slide.

The footwear fiasco didn’t deter him, however. He hobbled over to the cash register and, after a bit of finagling, took some money, walking out somewhat more gracefully than when he came in.

“Can you help #FLPD get this business burglar a new pair of slides?” the agency asked in a tweet Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call 954-828-5434.