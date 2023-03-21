Dr. Jane Goodall to give lecture at Florida International University next week

Jane Goodall speaks at the 2022 LA3C Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Florida International University’s Modesto Maidique Campus is getting ready to host a true legend.

The university announced that world renowned conservationist and United Nations messenger of peace Dr. Jane Goodall will be giving a special lecture in South Florida on Friday, March 31.

Goodall’s groundbreaking research genetically linking chimpanzees to humans shook the globe in the late 1960s.

She’s been relentlessly fighting to protect all species and the importance of restoring balance to our natural world ever since.

The event will take place at FIU’s Ocean Bank Convocation Center and is open to the public.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.