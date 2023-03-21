Firefighters put out blaze at home near Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters put out a heavy blaze at a home near Fort Lauderdale airport Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. at a home near the 1300 block of Orange Isle.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the heavy fire was found coming from a car inside a garage when they arrived at the scene.

Sky 10 flew over the home where fire rescue crews were seen putting out the fire.

Firefighters said the flames later extended into the home and crews were able to extinguish the fire inside of the home preserving the property.

Authorities said there were no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.

Firefighters said that one cat was rescued during the fire and crews are searching for a second cat that lived at the home.

According to FLFR, the fire was extinguished and investigators have not yet determined how it started.