Free women’s health fair to be held in Doral

MIAMI – A free women’s health fair that will include complimentary on-site screenings, and meditation, yoga, and pilates classes, will be held on Saturday in Doral.

Organizers plan to have educational events such as a live cooking demonstration, a CPR workshop, and expert talks about sex and mental health.

Organizers will also have raffles for gift certificates for local spas and they are giving away a “goodie bag” to the first 100 women who RSVP on Eventbrite.

Clifford the Big Red Dog and KidVision Pre-K’s Miss Penny are planning to attend the family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Miami-Dade College West Campus’s third Floor, at 3800 NW 115 Ave.

For more information about the schedule of the event hosted by the Health Channel, South Florida PBS, the City of Doral, and Miami Dade College, visit this page. For more on the subject, watch SoFlo Health and the Local 10 News Healthcast.