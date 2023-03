HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Hallandale Beach are investigating a shooting.

It happened Tuesday in the area of 210 SW 10th St. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, one man was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital after being shot, but that man’s condition is unknown.

Authorities are searching for the shooter and following up on tips that are coming in to Hallandale Beach police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.