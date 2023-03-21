Man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

According to Lottery officials, Lazaro Aviles, 56, of Deland, won the $1 million prize by playing the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A man is $1 million richer after playing the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

According to Lottery officials, Lazaro Aviles, 56, of Deland, claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Lottery officials said Aviles purchased his winning ticket from The Rite Track food store in his hometown.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game launched on July 4, 2022 and features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.”