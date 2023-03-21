Miami woman accused of hitting her own belly while pregnant, police say

According to her arrest report, 28-year-old Laquisha Chamise Yarborough is facing one charge of child abuse with great bodily harm.

MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested Monday after being accused of hitting her stomach while pregnant during a domestic dispute, police say.

Miami police said they responded to a domestic violence call from the biological father of the child at a home near Miller J. Dawkins Mini Park in Miami’s Liberty City, just east of St. Mary’s Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Authorities said the father told police that he was on Facetime with Yarborough when he screen recorded her grabbing their daughter by the neck and face while shouting “[expletive], [racial slur] come get this baby.”

Police said the father provided detectives with the video along with a second video that showed Yarborough hitting her stomach while pregnant.

Detectives said after confessing to the crime, Yarborough told investigators that she was grabbing the victim by her face to show the father that she had bumps on her face that were caused by him kissing her since he “doesn’t brush his teeth.”

Yarborough was transferred to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where she will await trial.