Police investigate how woman ends up dead in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 8:45 a.m. near the 2700 block of West Broward Boulevard, according to Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Ali Adamson.

Adamson said Fort Lauderdale police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived in reference to an unresponsive woman.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where the woman was seen being carried away by paramedics on a stretcher.

Upon arrival, FLFR pronounced the adult female dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to Adamson, no foul play is suspected at this time.

Detectives have not released the identity of the woman.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5700.