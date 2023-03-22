Florida Keys officials decide to buy $52M medical helicopters

Monroe County commissioners voted Wednesday to move forward with the purchase of new medical helicopters.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Monroe County commissioners voted Wednesday to move forward with the purchase of new medical helicopters.

Officials plan to spend about $52 million to replace the 22-year-old Trauma Star helicopters that fly patients from Monroe County to hospitals in Miami-Dade County.

The area has one of the busiest air ambulance services in the country with over 1,400 transports a year, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

To cover the cost of replacing the old helicopters, commissioners will be transferring funds from the already-approved infrastructure sales tax that is paid mostly by tourists.

Related story: Florida Keys officials consider spending $52 million on new medical helicopters