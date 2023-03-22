Miami-Dade man accused of shooting 2 at gas station, fleeing from police in stolen car

52-year-old James Clark was arrested Tuesday after being accused of shooting a woman and another man and then fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A southwest Miami-Dade man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of shooting a woman and another man and then fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, 52-year-old Michael James Clark is facing a host of charges, including attempted murder, strong-arm robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing from an officer and criminal mischief.

Miami-Dade police said officers responded to a shooting call around 12:15 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest 268th Street.

Authorities said upon arrival, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her left forearm and the left side of her chest.

According to detectives, police provided first aid to the woman until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and transported her to Jackson South Medical Center.

Investigators said they also spoke to a man that was with the victim during the shooting.

The man said he and the victim were at the front of the gas station when they were confronted by Clark. He also told police that Clark was in an “intimate relationship” with the woman.

Authorities said after Clark approached the victims, he removed an orange-colored reloadable flare gun and pointed it at the man.

Police said the man removed a handgun from his waistband and held it “in fear for his life” that Clark was going to shoot him with the flare gun.

According to detectives, as both men were pointing the guns at each other, Clark aggressively reached towards the man causing the handgun to fall to the floor.

According to the arrest report, after the gun fell to the floor, Clark then pulled the man’s hooded jacket over his face which obstructed his vision.

As the man attempted to pull the hood off his face, he observed Clark picking up the handgun and pointing it at his face, police said.

Investigators said the man instinctively raised his left forearm after hearing multiple gunshots which resulted in him getting shot in his left forearm.

Police said after the man was shot, Clark ran away from the scene leaving the woman behind and jumped a fence where his hooded jacket got stuck.

Detectives said after the man ran away, Clark got into the man’s Buick Park Avenue which was unlocked and had keys in the ignition.

The woman said after the man jumped the fence, she followed him but was also followed by Clark who pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded that both victims get into the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

After the woman refused, Clark drove away in the man’s vehicle and left both victims without aid and their property.

According to the arrest report, police spotted the stolen car hours later at Southwest 152nd Street and South Dixie Highway and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Authorities said Clark refused to stop after police flashed their lights and sped away.

Police said the pursuit ended when Clark sideswiped two vehicles on the Don Shula Expressway, damaging the Buick’s front left tire, and causing the car to become undrivable.

Clark was taken into custody and transported to a nearby jail where he will await trial.