Police: Man shows up to Miami hospital suffering from gunshot wound

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday.

According to authorities, police initially received a call about a possible shooting in the 1300 block of Northwest Second Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and began looking for any evidence.

Authorities said Miami-Dade police then notified City of Miami police officers that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had entered Jackson Memorial Hospital and told staff that he had been shot in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 12th Street.

No other details were immediately released.