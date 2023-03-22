Woman tried to bite cops who booted her from flight at Miami airport, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Texas woman is facing a host of charges in South Florida after police said she fought officers kicking her off a Frontier Airlines flight at Miami International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report, Simone Bryna Kim, 24, of Killeen, caused a disturbance aboard Frontier Airlines Flight 2426, headed to Philadelphia, and refused the crew’s request for her to leave the plane.

Police then responded and asked her to leave the plane and she again refused, according to the report.

That forced everyone, including Kim, off the aircraft, police said.

The report states that after officers informed Kim she was under arrest, she began “pushing, pulling and tensing” and drove her fingernails into an officer’s elbow, causing scratches.

But, according to police, she wasn’t done. As officers escorted Kim down the jet bridge, she kicked an officer and nearly caused him to fall down the stairs, the report states.

Police said Kim also tried to bite three officers who were attempting to put her in a cruiser and attempted to kick officers placing leg restraints on her.

She was eventually taken to the airport police station and then to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She later bonded out of jail.

Kim faced two felony charges of battery on a police officer, one felony charge of resisting an officer with violence, three misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer and a misdemeanor trespassing charge.