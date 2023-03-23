Aventura police: Man arrested after attacking elderly pedestrian his wife failed to stop car for

AVENTURA, Fla. – An Aventura man was arrested Wednesday after he kicked an elderly pedestrian multiple times who his wife failed to stop her BMW for, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, David Joseph Nepo, 54, was driving a Mini Cooper behind his wife’s BMW Wednesday afternoon as the victim was trying to cross the road at the entrance of the Porto Vida community on East Country Club Drive.

Aventura police said one vehicle allowed the victim to cross, but Nepo’s wife, who was driving a BMW behind that car, did not and nearly struck the victim.

Police said the victim slapped the window of the BMW as Nepo’s wife drove away.

Nepo then drove directly toward the victim, got out of his car and then kicked the elderly man in his chest and leg, causing redness and swelling, the arrest report stated.

Nepo was taken into custody at the scene on a charge of battery on a person 65 or older.

According to jail records, Nepo was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has since posted a $7,500 bond.