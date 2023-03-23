Caught on camera: Broward man hits officer with car while fleeing police

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A driver from South Florida was caught on camera slamming into a Sarasota police officer, sending the man flying over the car as it sped away.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Mark Thomas, was later found and arrested at a probation office in Fort Lauderdale.

Mugshot for 22-year-old Mark Thomas (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Body camera footage of the impact was released by the Sarasota Police Department.

The incident happened on Monday night in Sarasota.

The officer can be seen on the ground, but eventually asks for help getting up, clearly in pain.

This all began when police were called for a vehicle burglary on Monday afternoon.

Their investigation revealed the suspect might be in a white Mercedes.

Later that evening, police received located the Mercedes and parked their vehicles to block exits, but as the video showed, that didn’t stop Thomas.

He is facing several charges, including fleeing police and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Thomas has a criminal history dating back to 2019 that includes drug and grand theft charges.

The officer who was hit by the car has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Thomas remains behind bars in Broward County.