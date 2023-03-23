FHP: Man shot while driving BMW on Palmetto Expressway in Doral

A BMW was shot up early Thursday morning while entering the Palmetto Expressway in Doral, authorities confirmed.

DORAL, Fla. – A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning while driving a white BMW SUV on the Palmetto Expressway in Doral, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. as the BMW was on the entrance ramp to the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway from Northwest 36th Street.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, a silver vehicle pulled up alongside the driver’s side of the BMW and someone inside began to shoot at the victim.

The victim, who was alone in his SUV, was shot multiple times.

He was transported by medics to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unclear whether doctors expect him to survive.

According to Camacho, the silver vehicle fled the scene after the shooting, continuing south on the Palmetto Expressway.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the FHP at *347.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.