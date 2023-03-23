Florida City man accused of sexual battery, choking woman due to suspicion of infidelity

45-year-old Gregorio Rodriguez Jr. is facing two counts of sexual battery and one count of battery by strangulation.

DORAL, Fla – A Florida City man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Doral due to infidelity issues, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, Gregorio Rodriguez Jr., 45, of Florida City, is facing two counts of sexual battery and one count of battery by strangulation.

Detectives said they responded to a domestic dispute at a home around 8 p.m. Tuesday, near the 1700 block of Northwest 87th Avenue in Doral.

Authorities said a 46-year-old woman and Rodriguez Jr. got into a verbal dispute after he accused the victim of cheating.

According to his arrest report, the dispute escalated and Rodriguez Jr. told the victim to remove her clothing and took her cellphone away from her. The victim also told police that Rodriguez Jr. told her to heat his dinner up for him.

After the woman went to the kitchen to heat up his food, he approached her from behind and began choking her, police said.

The victim struggled to try and free herself and Rodriguez Jr. eventually released her, according to authorities.

Police said Rodriguez also raped the woman and took her Apple Watch away to prevent her from calling for help.

Rodriguez Jr. was later taken into custody at his home Wednesday and was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing, authorities said.