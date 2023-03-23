Police: Man stabbed in arm, near head in Miami

Sky 10 over stabbing scene in Miami on March 23, 2023.

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured Thursday morning.

The armed assault was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the area of Northwest 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had stab wounds “on both his arm and near his head area.”

Delva said the victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the attack remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.