Pool company owner accused of taking money from clients in Broward, never finishing work

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A South Florida business owner was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he took money from clients throughout Broward County to install pools and/or pavers, but then never started the work or didn’t complete it, authorities announced on Thursday.

Richard Stubblefield, 56, who owns All Pro Pools & Pavers, was taken into custody by Wilton Manors police on charges of grand theft, obtaining property over $20,000 by fraud, obtaining property over $50,000 by fraud, and violating the terms of his probation by carrying a concealed firearm.

According to police, Stubblefield has contracted with several people over the last couple of years to complete the installation of pools and/or pavers, but never followed through with completing the work.

In some cases, Stubblefield never even started the work or applied for the permits needed, authorities said.

According to police, some victims were left with pool-sized holes in their backyards due to Stubblefield’s actions.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Stubblefield is urged to contact their local police department.

As of Thursday, Stubblefield was being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.