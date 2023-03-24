Black smoke billows from junkyard fire west of Palmetto Expressway

MEDLEY, Fla. – A junkyard fire in Medley sent black smoke billowing into the air Friday afternoon.

Images from Sky 10 showed what appeared to be scrap metal and several cars on fire at 7225 NW 84th Ave., just west of the Palmetto Expressway.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatch data, units were sent to the junkyard just after 4 p.m.

An MDFR spokesperson said the blaze was upgraded to a second-alarm fire because of the additional manpower needed to fight it.

Officials haven’t reported any injuries.