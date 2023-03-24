Detectives arrest 22-year-old man over Palm Beach gas station shooting injuring driver

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man with tattoos on his face was facing charges Friday after a shooting injured a man at a gas station on Thursday in Palm Beach County, according to deputies.

Leroy Brown III, of Riviera Beach, was at a gas station standing next to a red Mercedes-Benz when there was a shootout between him and the driver of a white Volkswagen at the Majestic, at 2624 N. Australian Ave., according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

The 22-year-old victim told detectives that he backed up the Volkswagen and accidentally hit the bumper of the Mercedes-Benz on Thursday before Brown pulled out a handgun, approached the Volkswagen, opened the driver-side door, and shot him, according to deputies.

The victim admitted to returning fire. The bullets damaged another car during the shooting, deputies said.

Deputies reported arresting Brown after finding the Mercedes-Benz parked in the area of Banyan Leaf Drive and North Cleary Road and a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun hidden in a ventilation duct.

Brown is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public. Corrections was holding him without bond at the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center.