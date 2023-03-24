Florida Lottery: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize from November drawing

Carlos Del Valle, of Kissimmee, won $1 million from the Nov. 7 Powerball drawing.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 46-year-old man is $1 million richer after claiming his prize this week from a Powerball drawing that was held in November, Florida Lottery officials confirmed.

Lottery officials said his Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

Del Valle purchased his winning ticket from a Sunshine gas station in Deerfield Beach.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“Since joining POWERBALL in 2009, the game has generated more than $2.65 billion in contributions to education statewide,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Florida is among the top-selling POWERBALL states in the country, with more than 120.3 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.5 billion in prizes, including 16 jackpot winners.”