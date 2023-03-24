Fort Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 man injured

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police said they responded to a domestic dispute that led to a shooting around 9:30 a.m. near the 2000 block of Northwest 26th Avenue.

Authorities said upon arrival, they found a man that was injured from the shooting.

According to detectives, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Police said one man was detained for questioning after the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh the page for the latest updates.