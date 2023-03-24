Miami-Dade prosecutors: Caretaker, accomplice stole $216K from 97-year-old with dementia

MIAMI – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced charges in an elderly exploitation case Friday afternoon.

Fernandez Rundle was joined by Miami police Chief Manny Morales and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a news conference Friday afternoon.

According to her office, a home health services aide, Natsky Nelson, 48, of Miami Gardens, and an associate, Jose Pierre Toussaint, 55, stole roughly $216,000 from 97-year-old Lorraine Laderman, who last lived in Sunny Isles Beach.

Toussaint is presently at large, Fernandez Rundle said.

Laderman, who died in February 2021, had dementia and required care. She hired Nelson back in October 2017, according to a warrant.

The fraud caught the eye of family members because Laderman was typically “frugal” and meticulous about cataloguing her transactions, according to authorities.

Nelson withdrew money from the victim’s bank account using her bank card, Fernandez Rundle said.

Money also got transferred to an account opened by Toussaint, Fernandez Rundle said.

Nelson was being held on a $125,000 bond.

Watch the full news conference: