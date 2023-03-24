Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Davie

DAVIE – Police are investigating after a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Davie on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said Davie police responded to the 2100 block of Pine Island Road after receiving a call about a crash that involved a pedestrian.

Detectives said the pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is in contact with authorities.

Traffic investigators are at the scene determining the cause of the crash, police said.

Authorities said northbound Pine Island Road is temporarily closed from Nova Drive to State Road 84 while the investigation is being conducted.

