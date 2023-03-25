Hialeah Gardens drive-by shooting leaves 1 man dead, authorities say

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead in Hialeah Gardens on Friday evening, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta, Hialeah Gardens police responded to a shooting call around 6;30 p.m., near the 10000 block of Northwest 138th Street.

Authorities said a driver crashed a truck into a nearby fence during the shooting.

Detectives said they discovered a white male driver, believed to be around 40 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Zabaleta, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.