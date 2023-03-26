Fatal shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex located on the 3000 block of Environ Boulevard in Lauderhill after receiving 911 calls that gunshots had been fired.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man who appeared to have been shot. He was unresponsive and rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Investigators are working to establish a motive for the shooting.

Officers did not release any information regarding a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.