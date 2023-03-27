Fatal shooting in North Lauderdale under investigation

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened Monday afternoon near the 7400 block of Southwest 10th Court in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at approximately 12:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

After arriving, deputies found a man who had been shot, and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

BSO Crime Scene and Homicide units responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.