Motorcyclist killed in crash in northwest Miami-Dade

Sky 10 over fatal crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash during the Monday morning commute in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported just after 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said the victim, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was shut down to traffic after the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Police have not yet confirmed how many vehicles were involved.