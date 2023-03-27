South Florida-based plastic surgeon accused of killing lawyer

A Miami-based doctor was arrested Sunday on accusations that he killed a lawyer from Pinellas County.

MIAMI – A South Florida surgeon was arrested over the weekend on a murder charge, and the victim in the case is a lawyer reportedly connected to a lawsuit he filed years ago.

Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, 44, is the plastic surgeon who is accused of killing Pinellas County lawyer Steven Cozzi.

According to authorities, Cozzi was leaving his office at Blanchard Law on March 21, but he would never make it out of the building. His keys, wallet and cellphone were found on his desk.

Police found drops of blood in the office bathroom and a chemical smell. Detectives later learned through forensics that there was a significant amount of blood in that bathroom.

Investigators with the Largo Police Department arrested Kosowski Sunday on a first-degree murder charge.

The Florida Department of Health lists Kosowski’s primary practice address off Southwest Eighth Street in Miami.

He is also listed as a plastic surgeon for at least two Miami offices.

According to reports, there is a connection between the doctor and lawyer.

Kosowski filed a lawsuit against his former employer and co-workers at Laufer Institute four years ago

Cozzi is an attorney for Blanchard Law, which is representing Laufer Institute in the case.

Further details surrounding the alleged murder weren’t immediately released.