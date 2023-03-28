Vacations on the high seas are booming as Carnival Cruise Lines reports record bookings during its first quarter.

According to a news release, the company outperformed in every category.

“We are enjoying a phenomenal wave season, achieving our highest ever quarterly booking volumes and breaking records in both North America and Europe. Our strong performance has extended into March, and we expect this favorable trend to continue based on the success of our efforts to drive demand,” said Carnival Corporation & plc’s Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein.

The company said bookings for Europe are now 80 percent higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report revealed North America and Australia bookings also mirrored its peak in 2019, despite higher prices.

The company said it expects to keep occupancies aboard its ships at 100% or higher, returning to historical levels this summer.