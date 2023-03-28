Caught on camera: Man seen climbing upright Brickell Avenue drawbridge

MIAMI – A man was caught on camera clinging to a Miami-Dade drawbridge on Monday.

In the video, the man can be seen clinging to the Brickell Avenue drawbridge when it was in the upright positon.

He then slowly climbs down the bridge as boats passed underneath.

There is no word on whether he climbed up the bridge on purpose or just got stuck up there.

By the time police officers arrived, the bridge had gone back down and witnesses said the man had run off.

He did not appear to have suffered any injuries, according to witnesses.