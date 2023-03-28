77º

Local News

Caught on camera: Man seen climbing upright Brickell Avenue drawbridge

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Brickell, Miami

MIAMI – A man was caught on camera clinging to a Miami-Dade drawbridge on Monday.

In the video, the man can be seen clinging to the Brickell Avenue drawbridge when it was in the upright positon.

He then slowly climbs down the bridge as boats passed underneath.

There is no word on whether he climbed up the bridge on purpose or just got stuck up there.

By the time police officers arrived, the bridge had gone back down and witnesses said the man had run off.

He did not appear to have suffered any injuries, according to witnesses.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter